Close call with gas line during Lubbock County road work incident

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Wednesday morning, a road grader hit a gas line in Eastern Lubbock County.

At approximately 8:30 in the morning, a county employee was working in the area of East County Road 6300 and North County Road 3900 when a gas line was struck by the grader.

According to Captain Joe Gilliam of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and Sergeant Johnny Bures of Texas Department of Public Safety, the operator of the machine that struck the line was not hurt. While there were no flames or explosions of any kind, Bures said the impact of hitting the gas line took the worker’s breath away.