Close calls but no injuries in two Lubbock shootings this week

LUBBOCK, Texas– People escaped injury in two shooting incidents this week that were reported to Lubbock Police.

Just before 11:00 p.m., December 8, officers responded to a home in the 4600 block of Belton Avenue for a report of shots fired.

A total of five victims in the home told police they heard multiple gunshots near the front door, as well as in the bedroom in the back of the residence, according to a police report.

One victim in the living room said at least six to seven shots were fired and even stated “she felt one of the bullets going by her head.”

A total of four bullet holes were around the front door. One bullet hole at the base of the front door. According to the report, a bullet hold was also found in a bedroom wall.

Victims told police they did not know anyone who would “want to do this.”

A suspect was not located.

The next day, December 9, just before 5:00 a.m.,officers responded to the Stripes, 6317 Milwaukee Avenue, in reference to possible shots fired, according to a police report.

A Stripes employee told police that a man was shot at after he got gas and left the convenience store.

The victim told police he was leaving the gas pumps, but said it appeared the two suspects in another vehicle were leaving at the same time. The victim thought they both wanted to leave first before him, according to the report.

Then, the victim said he put his arm out the window and “gestured” to the suspect before turning west onto 66th Street.

The victim said the suspect turned east onto 66th Street. However, according to the report, the suspect made a U-turn, pulled up behind the victim’s vehicle and shot at it.

Additionally, police located items near the gas pump on the ground where the suspects were parked at. Furthermore, police said one of the items was linked to a burglary.

Police added the incident at Stripes was also related to two burglaries that took place the same night.

Police said the victim suffered no injuries, and the suspects were not located.