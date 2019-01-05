Closing reception on January 11 for Work, Fight, Give: American Relief Posters of WWII

(Photo provided by the Silent Wings Museum)

The Silent Wings Museum will be hosting a closing reception for their exhibit, Work, Fight, Give: American Relief Posters of WWII on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. Special guest speaker, Dr. Ron Milam, will speak about WWII and the National War Relief Fund. Children will be able to color their own WWII poster at the reception as well. This event is free and open to the public. Light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served.



Work, Fight, Give offers a wide-ranging collection of original relief posters and memorabilia that provides an exciting new window on understanding a watershed event in our nation’s history.This exhibition will be on display through Jan. 13, 2019 at the Silent Wings Museum located at 6202 N. I-27 (exit 9). Regular business hours are Tuesday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. and Sunday, 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Visit www.silentwingsmuseum.com or call 806-775-3049 for admission prices or to schedule a tour.



Funding for this exhibition was generously provided by the CH Foundation.



About ExhibitsUSA

This exhibition is toured by ExhibitsUSA, a national program of Mid-America Arts Alliance. ExhibitsUSA sends more than twenty-five exhibitions on tour to over 100 small- and mid-sized communities every year. These exhibitions create access to an array of arts and humanities experiences, nurture the understanding of diverse cultures and art forms, and encourage the expanding depth and breadth of cultural life in local communities. For more about ExhibitsUSA, email MoreArt@maaa.org or visit www.eusa.org.



About Mid-America Arts Alliance

Mid-America Arts Alliance (M-AAA) strengthens and supports artists, cultural organizations, and communities throughout our region and beyond. We achieve this primarily through our national traveling exhibition programs, innovative leadership development, and strategic grant making. We are especially committed to enriching the cultural life of historically underserved communities by providing high quality, meaningful, and accessible arts and culture programs and services. We believe in more art for more people. Additional information about M-AAA is available at www.maaa.org.

