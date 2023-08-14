LUBBOCK, Texas— A Clovis Horse Sale in Levelland will be hosted at the Mallet Event Center Arena on August 18 and August 19 from 9:00 am to 6:00 p.m.

According to a press release, the Top Hand Team Roping will begin at 10:00 a.m. on August 18 followed by roping and cow horse demonstrations.

The sale will start at 9:00 a.m. on August 19th with 230 horses consigned and 20 vendors will be present on both days, said the release.

The release mentioned Smokin D’s and Jeanna’s Feedbag will be at the Mallet on both days to cater lunch and drinks.

All events will be free for the public to and will also be live streamed on Facebook at Clovis Horse Sales.