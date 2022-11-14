LEVELLAND, Texas — The Mallet Event Center and Arena in Levelland will host the Clovis Horse Sales on November 18th and 19th.

According to a press release from the Levelland Chamber of Commerce, all events are free for the public to attend.

The Futurity Competition & Team Roping Futurity will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 18. This will be followed by calf roping, breakaway and cow horse demonstration.

All events will be live streamed on Facebook at Clovis Horse Sales, the Levelland Chamber of Commerce said.

On Saturday, November 19, the sale will start at 9:00 a.m. with 252 horses consigned.

A trade show will accompany the events, featuring approximately 20 vendors, the press release said. The trade show will be open on Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

There will also be a church service held on Sunday, November 20 in the lobby at 8:30 a.m.



