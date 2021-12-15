Clovis Horse Sales to receive $17K+ check from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Levelland Chamber of Commerce:

The Clovis Horse Sale made its home at the Mallet Event Center and Arena in Levelland in 2020 after 20 years of it being held in New Mexico. This move was in-part of the COVID-19 shutdown and the sale had to find a new home. Levelland now hosts four sales a year which brings in over 800 people to Levelland from 22 states and countries.

The Chamber of Commerce Tourism & Lodging Committee applied to the state’s Events Trust Fund (ETF) Program which assists Texas communities with paying costs related to preparing for or conducting an event in Texas. The program permits local governments and local organizing committees to apply to the State for the establishment of an event trust fund to help pay for certain eligible costs associated with the conducting events to the State. The program is funded through event-generated taxes. ETF’s awards are distributed on a reimbursement basis following a review from the Governor’s Office off of submitted costs after completion of a qualifying event.

Mary Siders, President of the Levelland Chamber of Commerce said, “the Clovis Horse Sales in Levelland makes a significant impact on our local economy. Per the Office of the Governor Tourism Division, a guest coming for an overnight stay in our community spends an average of $127 per day. That multiplies locally seven to eight times. Any time we are able to bring guests into Levelland it adds to our local economy. This event makes Levelland a destination four times per year. It is a great opportunity and event for our community, and it is our honor and pleasure to have Steve Friskup and his horse sale in our community.”

On December 16 at 9:30 am at the Chamber of Commerce at 1101 Avenue H, the Chamber of Commerce Tourism & Lodging Committee, and the City of Levelland will present a check from the Office of the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office to Steve Friskup.

He said the organizers are so pleased to be hosting the event in Levelland and have been impressed by the staff at the Mallet, along with the community. “Everybody has come together to make it all happen, they treat us like kings around here,” Friskup said. “We’re glad to be here. We wake up and pinch ourselves every day.”

For additional information on the Clovis Horse Sales in Levelland contact Steve Friskup, Clovis Horse Sales in Levelland, 806-786-7539, horse@clovislivestock.auction.

(Press release from the Levelland Chamber of Commerce)