CLOVIS, N.M. — On Wednesday, the Clovis Police Department arrested Collin Guthals, 29, for his involvement in a fatal hit and run on December 30, said CPD on Friday.

CPD were called to the scene of the hit and run near 14th and Sycamore Street on December 30 at 12:43 a.m. CPD said life-saving measures were attempted on the victim, Matthew Gibbs, 24, who passed away due to his injuries from the crash.

The CPD Special Operations Unit began working with the Major Crash Team on Tuesday to gather additional evidence and information related to the crash, CPD said.

Investigators were able to obtain a video of Gibbs’ vehicle leaving the area of the crash and driving to a building located at the 1500 block of East Mabry Drive, CPD said. Once a search warrant was obtained for the building, investigators found a white 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck in the building with damage consistent with the crash.

CPD said Guthals was identified as the driver of the vehicle and admitted to investigators to being involved in the crash.

As of Friday, Guthals remained at the Curry County Detention Center on charges of driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident causing great bodily harm or death, conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence and probation violation. According to online jail records, Guthals is being held without bond.