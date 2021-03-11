Clovis man gets 19 years in prison for aggravated assault, other charges

This is a press release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office

Clovis, NM – Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Andrea Reeb, announced that on March 10, 2021, a Curry County Jury found Gary Allen Marez, age 40, of Clovis, guilty of Aggravated Assault, Larceny of a Firearm, Tampering with Evidence and Resisting Evading or Obstructing an Officer.

On April 27, 2020, Clovis Police Officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress in the 1700 block of East 7th Street. Marez had pointed a hand gun at a local resident and then fled the scene. Marez, still holding the hand gun, was spotted by officers and led officers on a short foot pursuit. During the pursuit Marez attempted to hide the gun. Marez told Clovis Police Officers to shoot him but the officers remained professional and were able to take Marez into custody without injury. Upon arrest, Marez was found to have outstanding warrants out of Curry, Quay and Bernalillo counties.

The Honorable Matthew Chandler presided over the one-day trial. The State presented evidence that Marez is a habitual offender which enhanced his sentence by four years on each count. The State also produced evidence that Marez was on probation when the crime happened. Judge Chandler sentenced Marez to a total of 19 years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections, and ordered that the sentence in this case shall run consecutively to the sentence Marez is serving out of Tucumcari.

