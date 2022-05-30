CLOVIS, New Mexico — The Clovis Police Department released updated information Friday about a murder case dating back to May 11.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Edwards Street for a shooting. They found Manuel Rodriguez, 43, lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. CPD said Rodriguez told officers his friend’s boyfriend Ray Gomez, 49, shot him.

Rodriguez was rushed to a local hospital and then airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock. CPD said Rodriguez succumbed to his injuries the evening of May 12.

“During the course of this investigation, Detectives with the Clovis Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for 49-year-old Ray Gomez,” CPD said on Friday. “Gomez has been charged with murder in the 1st degree.”

As of Monday, Gomez remained in the Curry County Detention Center. His bond for the murder case was not yet listed.