Clovis man pleads guilty to illegally entering US Capitol on January 6

Images of Gruppo (labeled as UM1) and Kelly, courtesy of U.S. Department of Justice

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Clovis man charged in connection to the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty to illegally entering the government building, according to court records filed August 18.

Leonard Gruppo turned himself in early June and was allowed to go free on a personal recognizance bond while he awaited trial.

Gruppo pleaded guilty to Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building. He admitted in the plea agreement that he knew it was illegal to enter the building without permission but did so anyway.

Gruppo said he and a friend, Kenneth Kelly, entered the Capitol building through the Senate Wing door around 3:00 p.m. January 6. They walked around for a few minutes and exited through the Hall of Columns at 3:07 p.m.

According to court documents, Gruppo agreed to pay $500 in restitution. The Court will decide his sentence, which cannot be less than 30 days or more than six months.