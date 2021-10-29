Clovis man sentenced to 2 years probation for illegally entering US Capitol on January 6

Images of Gruppo (labeled as UM1) and Kelly, courtesy of U.S. Department of Justice

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Clovis man who pleaded guilty to entering the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 breach was sentenced Friday to 24 months probation and ordered to pay $500 in restitution and a $3,000 fine, according to court documents.

Leonard Gruppo pleaded guilty August 18 after turning himself in early June. He was allowed to go free on a personal recognizance bond while awaiting trial.

Gruppo admitted in his plea deal that he knew it was illegal to enter the U.S. Capitol building without permission but that he did it anyway.

The probation was with a home detention condition, meaning Gruppo will be confined to his home at all times during the probation, except for authorized absences.