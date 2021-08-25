Clovis PD arrest man, accuse him of crashing into an apartment, killing a woman in May

CLOVIS, New Mexico — The Clovis Police Department said Wednesday that a man had been arrested for Homicide by Motor Vehicle for crashing into an apartment and killing a woman in late May 2021.

Matthew Delaware, 21, of Cannon Air Force Base, was arrested and was being held at the Curry County Adult Detention Center as of Wednesday night.

According to Clovis PD, Delaware crashed into the apartment of 74-year-old Gillian Sweeney just before 11:00 p.m. May 29. Sweeney had been impacted by the vehicle and died at the scene.