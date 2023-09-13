LUBBOCK, Texas — The arson suspect in the Clovis Walmart fire, Jimmy Guillen, 59, was arrested in Lubbock on Wednesday, online jail records showed.

The Lubbock Police Department confirmed he was arrested near 34th Street and Quaker Avenue at 1:25 p.m. EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Guillen was seen seeking medical treatment in Lubbock over the weekend.

The Clovis Walmart was closed when Guillen entered at 3:24 a.m. on September 3, court records stated. A report from the Eastern New Mexico News said court records showed Guillen entered the store “though a roll up door used for shopping carts.”

Court records said he went in with a propane torch and a canister with a package taped to it. According to court documents, investigators discovered the package contained “shrapnel objects” such as beads, glass and rocks. Court records said security cameras showed Guillen grab multiple bottles of propane and place the torch with an open flame next to canisters of fuel. Some evidence had blood on it, court documents stated.

Court records stated Walmart estimated damages at $42 million.