PORTALES, N.M. — The Clovis Walmart arson suspect who was arrested in Lubbock, Jimmy Guillen, 59, was indicted on Monday morning for Arson, Aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and Felon in possession of a firearm, Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Quentin Ray announced.

Guillen was accused of entering the store through a roll up door used for shopping carts just after 3:00 a.m. on September 3, court records previously stated. Court documents stated Guillen was accused of using a propane torch with a package that contained “shrapnel objects” to start the fire.

Court documents said some evidence on scene had blood on it. Guillen was later arrested near 34th Street and Quaker Avenue in Lubbock after he was seen seeking medical treatment due to injuries authorities believe were sustained during the fire.

The DA’s office said the fire caused $42 million in damage.

“Earlier this week at a pretrial detention hearing, Judge Cross found Guillen to be dangerous and a threat to the community,” the DA’s office said in a press release.

Jimmy Guillen faced 25 and a half years in prison if convicted on all counts, according to the DA’s office.