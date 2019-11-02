Club-goers near overnight shooting say venue did not have enough exits

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police Department desk reported that at around 3:11 a.m. Friday morning, someone began to shoot outside of the 2500th block of Texas Ave.

The police desk has confirmed between 30 to 50 shots were fired.

LPD reports a 19 year-old pregnant woman, Zachasia Green, was among those shot. She was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. In a press release, the woman was listed in critical but stable condition.

Two club-goers, Jordan Marin and Pablo Reveles said they were enjoying a night out when they said they saw a group of people approaching the Freaky Tiki Tavern and saw a person shooting toward it.

“Boom boom boom, we hear some gun shots,” Marin said.

The men said people were ducking and trying to hide.

“Run out the exit, in the bathrooms under tables, scariest part of my life,” Marin said.

“Just shooting towards the building,” Reveles said.

Reveles said he was worried for his friend and the people around him.

“Trying to find the closest exit,” Reveles said. “The other opposing people, came outside the club and met [the shooter] in the street but besides that, I think they were coming in the club and they were gonna make some ruckus.”

Reveles said he tried to flee.

“Only had one way out, and we had multiple exits towards the restroom doors, but I tried to open it, but it was locked,” Reveles said. “A night club like this, needs to have more, quicker ways for safety exits.”

Alan Martin, assistant Fire Marshall over inspections said the venue has a capacity of 99 people.

“With 99 people, you’re required to have at least two exits. Those exits have to be clearly marked and they also have to be remote, so they can’t be right next to each other,” Martin said. “They have to be remote, marked unlocked and unblocked at all times.”

Martin said in any place, but especially while at bars, people should be aware of their surroundings and all exits.

“Any business, and this is not just for assembly, any business is open to the public, it has to be, all the exits have to be unlocked and unblocked. That is a rule for everyone,” Martin said.

KLBK tried to reach out to the business managers in regards to how many emergency exits were present and available, but have not heard back at this time.