LUBBOCK, Texas -- Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to the 9400 block of 22nd Street just after noon on Monday. There were reports of a shed (or a storage building) on fire. Thick black smoke could be seen from the camera on the tower at 7403 University Avenue.

LFR said a 911 caller reported a shed on fire with a vehicle inside. LFR crews found a shed on fire and “two structures nearby” at risk of a spreading fire.