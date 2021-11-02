CMN at UMC Children’s Hospital hosting national 24-hour video game day

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from UMC Health System:

Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) at UMC Children’s Hospital is hosting our annual fundraiser for Extra Life Lubbock, but we’re doing this bigger and better this year with a fun-filled week of gaming. This weeklong event will include a multitude of events to partake in and features the classic 24-hour video game marathon on November 5th and 6th.

Proceeds raised will continue to provide the latest technology in a healing environment at UMC Children’s Hospital. During the 24-hour video game marathon, local businesses such as Contender eSports, Code Ninjas, Tyler Technologies, Mandry Technology Solutions, Fast Eddie’s Billiards, GameStop, Peoples Bank, Two Docs Brewing Company, Main Event, Adventure Park, Altitude Trampoline Park and Wal-Mart Transportation will fundraise to directly benefit local kids at CMN at UMC Children’s. Supporting in their efforts are our local eSports athletes at Texas Tech University, Lubbock Christian University, Wayland Baptist University, Frenship High School, Lubbock Christian High School, and Lubbock High School.

We want YOU to join us in our quest!

Play ANYTIME, with ANYONE, on ANY game, for ANY amount of time. Sharing your fundraising link and spreading awareness of CMN at UMC Children’s Hospital is our goal!

With 30+ teams fundraising this year, an Extra Life team is the perfect opportunity to be aligned with CMN at UMC Children’s Hospital as a community partner. Your participation is greatly appreciated and can be turned into a great team-building activity or community outreach project.

Contender eSports and Code Ninjas will be featuring in-person gaming tournaments and activities at their Lubbock locations for anyone to join in the FUNdraising!

How do I participate?

Scan the QR code at the bottom to sign-up

Choose one: create a team, join an existing team, or sign up as an individual

Set your fundraising goal and confirm your beneficiary as UMC Children’s Hospital

Share your Extra Life link with family and friends and ask for their support for our local Kids, while you do what you love doing: “GAMING”

Feel free to share your give-back link on Twitch, Facebook, Discord, Instagram, and Twitter; Links can even be shared through email and text messaging

Not a Gamer? Join us for one of our Spirit Night give-backs November 1st – November 7th

Game Week Event Schedule

11/1: Laser Maze and Virtual Reality for KIDS at Adventure Park (Anytime)

11/2: Laser Maze and Virtual Reality for KIDS at Adventure Park (Anytime)

11/3: Jump for KIDS at Adrenaline City (5PM – 8PM)

11/4: Mario KART for KIDS at Two Docs Brewing Co. (7PM – 10PM)

11/5: 24-hour video game marathon at Contender eSports (7PM – 7AM)

11/6: 24-hour video game marathon at Contender eSports (7AM – 7PM), Pool Tournament at Fast Eddies (10AM), and Raid for KIDS with Pokémon Go Lubbock (check discord for times and location)

11/7: Spirit Night at Main Event (5PM – 8PM)

Teams or Individuals that raise $2500+ will receive our signature 2021 Extra Life T-shirt and Backpack

In the last year, over 14,000 pediatric patients sought care in the UMC Children’s Emergency Center— with over 6,500 of those being admitted to UMC Children’s Hospital and 94 being treated in the Timothy J. Harnar Regional Burn Center.

656 neonatal patients were admitted to the ICU with a 99% survival rate. By participating in Extra Life, you have a direct hand in seeing the kids of our region go home healthy because 100% of the funds raised, stay right here at your UMC Children’s Hospital!

Learn more about how to join Extra Life: umchealthsystem.com/extra-life

About UMC Health System

UMC Health System is a national award-winning health system comprised of over 4,600 team members and more than 30 care locations. We are proud to partner with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to provide the best care to West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. Whether you are managing a chronic condition, dealing with an unexpected illness, or simply working to stay healthy, we are passionate about getting you well and helping you stay that way. At UMC, Our Passion is You.

