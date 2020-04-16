Co-workers of Wendy’s shooting victim speak out

Friends tell KAMC News, confusion over an order led to the death of 21-year-old Robert Rodriguez, the Wendy’s employee who was shot and killed on Saturday outside the local fast food chain.

His co-workers say this senseless act should have never happened.

Police tell us rodriguez was working in the Wendy’s drive-thru when an argument began him and 24-year-old Rene Quintanilla, who was in a car ordering food.

“He went through the drive thru, he asked for a lemonade and we have two different types,” said Denya Diaz, Wendy’s employee and friend of Rodriguez. “I wanted to make it clear which one he wanted and I asked which one he wanted and he kind of went off on me.”

That’s when she says Rodriguez stepped in to defend her. Police said the fight continued in the parking lot around 6:15 p.m., and shortly after, Quintanilla pulled out a gun, shooting Rodriguez.

“He never really argued with people, he never really had a problem with people,” Diaz said.

Rodriguez had been working at Wendy’s, making sandwiches and burgers since it opened a few months ago.

“He was a really good person, he was a good father,” another co-worker, Mariah Castro said.

His co-workers say he was always willing to help whenever someone needed it, they say he did a lot to make sure his family was taken care of, sometimes even bringing them home leftover food from the restaurant.

“Every night when we were done cleaning, he would say I’m going to make my pops a burgers you know,” Diaz said.

Rodriguez’s co-workers said he’d always try to make up for any mistakes on the job.

“Say if he had got a burger wrong he would remake it,” Diaz said.

He leaves behind a one year old daughter and family and friends who are now mourning his death.

Rodriguez’s family is working to raise money for funeral expenses. Click the link to donate to their GoFundMe.