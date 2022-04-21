LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the United Family:

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Texas Tech basketball coach Mark Adams delighted fans at a meet and greet event hosted by United Supermarkets and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages.

Fresh off a Sweet 16 bid in his first year at the helm of Texas Tech men’s basketball, Coach Adams saw throngs of Texas Tech fans flock to the United Supermarkets on Slide Road and 114th Street for a chance to get his autograph. The event was made possible by Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages.

“We are thrilled to have this opportunity to partner with Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages to bring this type of event to one of our stores,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. “It was incredible to see the excitement and passion of our guests as they came out to meet Coach Adams. United Supermarkets will always be a big supporter of Texas Tech’s athletics and student programs.”

In addition to Coach Adams signing autographs and greeting fans, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages brought a variety of treats for event attendees including free samples, games, prizes and a DJ. United Supermarkets also coordinated the appearance of Texas Tech spirit squads and Raider Red.

