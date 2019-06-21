Coach and players reflect on Jarrett Culver’s night at NBA Draft

LUBBOCK, Texas– Two years ago, a high school senior dribbled his ball up the court of Coronado High School, picturing someday a future in the NBA.

Those dreams came true on Thursday when Jarrett Culver heard his name called as the sixth pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

He was drafted by the Phoenix Suns but will be traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“That’s something he’s worked for, not something he’s talked about doing,” said Randy Dean, his former head coach at Coronado High School.

Dean attributed his high draft pick to his agility on the court and strong character off of it.

“He’s still going to be the same humble young man that he’s always been, knowing where he came from and what he has the opportunity to do day in and day out,” said Dean.

His Texas Tech teammate, Avery Benson, said Culver continues to set an example for what the Red Raider program can be.

“He’s a Class A guy and he’s the kind you want to surround yourself with,” said Benson.

For the first time in his life, Culver will move away from his hometown, but his team and coach said the NBA is ready for a new talent like him.

“What you see is what you get,” said Dean.