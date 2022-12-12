AUSTIN, Texas — According to online jail records, former Texas Tech Head Basketball Coach Chris Beard was arrested Monday morning in Travis County. More recently Beard has been the head coach for the University of Texas.

The Austin Police Department arrested Beard on a charge of Assault on Family/Household Member. The charge was listed a third-degree felony. Beard was booked at 4:18 a.m.

After the news broke, the University of Texas said, “The University is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process.”

RELATED STORY: Texas basketball coach Chris Beard arrested on family assault charge

The UT Longhorns have a home game on Monday at 7:00 p.m. against Rice University.

Beard spent five seasons with the Red Raiders, before publicly announcing the return to his alma mater on April 1, 2021. Beard called it the most difficult decision of his life. Beard compiled a 112-55 record with TTU.

While in Lubbock, Beard led the Red Raiders to the 2019 national championship game, where they lost to Virginia.

Beard also served as head coach at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Angelo State University, McMurry University, Seminole State College and Fort Scott Community College.

This is a developing story. Updates to come as details become available.