Coach Beard set to attend Red Raider wedding

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech men’s basketball team won their home opener against Eastern Illinois in front of a sold out crowd.

All 4500 spots in the student section were filled, which means Coach Beard will attend the wedding of Tech students Rylee Albracht. and Justin Joyce.

Albracht said after she got engaged she decided to tweet at Coach Beard and ask if he would come to the wedding.

“Let’s just see what happens,” Albracht said. “So I went for it and we were pretty surprised whenever he tweeted us back.”

Albracht said she and Justin met playing basketball in high school, and have always been Tech basketball fans, even driving to Minneapolis last year for the National Championship game.

Albracht said Coach Beard replied to her tweet and not only did he say he’d come to the wedding, but he would be bringing Whataburger as well.

“It would mean the world,” Albracht said. “We’re just thankful for this opportunity thus far, and if they get to come I mean that’s not something many people get to say happened so it’d be really unique and something we would never forget.”