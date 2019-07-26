Coach Wells brings back women’s football clinic

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday evening, Coach Wells and his staff hit the field. Not with players, but with women, for the women’s football clinic.

Texas Tech said they partnered with Voice of Hope and all proceeds from the clinic will benefit the organization.

Head football coach, Matt Wells, said partnering with Voice of Hope is important to him because respecting women is a message he tries to instill in his players.

“One of our core values is respecting women,” Wells said. “And understanding not just how to treat ladies, but this is a way to give back to a cause that does a tremendous job in so many peoples lives.”