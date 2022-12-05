LUBBOCK, Texas — A free holiday photo booth, featuring a life-size snow globe, will be in Lubbock starting December 15 at various United Supermarkets, Amigos and Market Street locations.

According to a press release from the United Family, there will also be an opportunity to receive free samples of Coca-Cola products.

The pop-up holiday photo experience is part of a Coca-Cola’s Holiday Magic campaign, the United Family said.

Coca-Cola holiday photo booth dates in Lubbock:

12/15 – United Supermarkets – 2630 Parkway Dr. – 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

12/15 – Amigos – 112 North University Ave. – 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

12/16 – United Supermarkets – 12815 Indiana Ave. – 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

12/16 – United Supermarkets – 8010 Frankford Ave. – 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

12/17 – Market Street – 4205 98th St. – 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

12/17 – United Supermarkets – 2703 82nd St. – 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

12/18 – United Supermarkets – 401 Slide Rd. – 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

12/18 – United Supermarkets – 6313 4th St. – 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“We are thrilled that our partners at Coca-Cola have selected some of our stores across Texas as sites for this holiday photo opportunity,” said Chris James, COO of The United Family. “We hope our guests will take full advantage of this opportunity to get in the holiday spirit while they shop in our stores over the next week.”