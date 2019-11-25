Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan planning several stops in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Monday, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages announced the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan will make several stops here in the Hub City over the next couple of weeks.

Since 1997, the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan has become a celebrated tradition.

(Photo provided by Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages)

The caravan will be in Lubbock from November 27 through December 1. It will return December 6 through 8.

Santa Claus will be on hand, and Coca-Cola will be offering free pictures. Parents will have to give permission for children to be photographed.

Here is a list of the stops planned here in Lubbock (subject to change):

Wednesday, November 27

Texas Tech Health Sciences Center

3601 4th Street

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Sam’s Club

6016 Marsha Sharp Freeway

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Thursday, November 28

Walmart

702 West Loop 289

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Walmart

6315 82nd Street

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Friday, November 29

Food King

5201 82nd Street

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Food King

5801 19th Street

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Saturday, November 30

Stripes

8112 Interstate 27 Frontage Road

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Walmart

11415 Quaker Avenue

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Sunday, December 1

Market Street

3405 50th Street

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

United Supermarkets

6313 4th Street

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Friday, December 6

Market Street

4205 98th Stret

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

United Supermarkets

8010 Frankford Avenue

7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Saturday, December 7

United Supermarkets

12815 Indiana Avenue

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

United Supermarkets

1701 50th Street

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Sunday, December 8

Market Street

4425 19th Street

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Amigo’s

112 North University Avenue

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

