Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan planning several stops in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Monday, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages announced the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan will make several stops here in the Hub City over the next couple of weeks.
Since 1997, the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan has become a celebrated tradition.
The caravan will be in Lubbock from November 27 through December 1. It will return December 6 through 8.
Santa Claus will be on hand, and Coca-Cola will be offering free pictures. Parents will have to give permission for children to be photographed.
Here is a list of the stops planned here in Lubbock (subject to change):
Wednesday, November 27
Texas Tech Health Sciences Center
3601 4th Street
12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Sam’s Club
6016 Marsha Sharp Freeway
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Thursday, November 28
Walmart
702 West Loop 289
12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Walmart
6315 82nd Street
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Friday, November 29
Food King
5201 82nd Street
12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Food King
5801 19th Street
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Saturday, November 30
Stripes
8112 Interstate 27 Frontage Road
12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Walmart
11415 Quaker Avenue
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Sunday, December 1
Market Street
3405 50th Street
12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
United Supermarkets
6313 4th Street
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Friday, December 6
Market Street
4205 98th Stret
2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
United Supermarkets
8010 Frankford Avenue
7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Saturday, December 7
United Supermarkets
12815 Indiana Avenue
12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
United Supermarkets
1701 50th Street
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Sunday, December 8
Market Street
4425 19th Street
12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Amigo’s
112 North University Avenue
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM