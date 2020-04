LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance (LEDA), Market Lubbock, Inc. and South Plains Association of Governments (SPAG):

The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance (LEDA), Market Lubbock, Inc. and South Plains Association of Governments (SPAG) partnered to provide $2 million in support for Lubbock’s struggling small businesses following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Support Lubbock Fund allows for working capital to provide assistance with costs associated with working capital, such as operations, rent, utilities, payroll and inventory, for small within the city limits of Lubbock.

For a business to be considered for the fund, the business must meet a minimum gross revenue of $100,000 for 2019 and not exceed a gross revenue of $5 million. The maximum allowed to apply for is based on the size of the small business: $60,000 for businesses with more than $2.5 million in gross annual revenue; $40,000 for businesses with between $500,000 and $2.5 million in gross annual revenue; and $20,000 for businesses with less than $500,000 in gross annual revenue.

“We know Lubbock’s small businesses are experiencing very difficult times, and the Support Lubbock Fund is meant to help them during this in between time as we all work together to bring back our economy,” said John Osborne, president and CEO of LEDA and Market Lubbock, Inc.