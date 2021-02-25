Local family celebrates — woman gifted Legos from Lego Company for 100th birthday

COCHRAN COUNTY, Texas — After surpassing the age limit on an old box of Legos, a 100-year-old Texas woman was gifted a brand new box — now without an age limit.

On Wednesday, Stephanie Nunn shared a Facebook post of her grandmother holding a brand new box of Lego’s for those who are 4-years-old and beyond.

Nunn said The Lego Company responded to her grandmother playing with Legos at the age of 99 the day before she turned 100, showing she was playing with them on the last day of the age limit of 99. The box said for ages 4 – 99.

The Lego Company responded by sending the grandmother a brand new box of Legos with no age limit and a message wishing the grandmother a happy birthday. Lego also said the age limits are just suggestions, and adults of all ages continue to still play with Legos.