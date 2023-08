LUBBOCK, Texas– The City of Lubbock announced in a press release on Tuesday it would be conducting a neighborhood code deployment for Monterey-area neighborhoods.

According to the release, the deployment would take place on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The boundaries of the of the deployment would take place at 82nd Street, Frankford Avenue 114th and Upland Avenue.

The deployment is used to identify violations relating to junked vehicles, nuisance weeds, substandard housing and zoning.