LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced on Monday morning it would conduct a code deployment on Tuesday.

The deployment will occur in the “downtown area” from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The boundaries for the code deployment will be Avenue Q, Marsha Sharp Freeway, I-27 and 19th Street. The field office will be set up at 1408 Svemue M to inform the public on Code Enforcement activities.

The exercise will be used to identify violations relating to junked vehicles, nuisance weeds, substandard housing and zoning.