Code Enforcement FAIR exercise in Willow Bend Neighborhood on June 18

The Code Enforcement Department of the City of Lubbock will conduct a FAIR exercise in the Willow Bend neighborhood on Thursday, June 18, 2020. The Willow Bend neighborhood is along Inler Avenue, between 4th Street and 19th Street. A roll off dumpster will be set up at Lt. Col. George Andrew Davis, Jr. Field, located at 15th Street and Inler Avenue (FM 179) for residents of the neighborhood to dispose of bulky items the morning of the exercise. This exercise is expected to last from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning. Code Administration Inspectors will be talking to the public to provide education regarding these types of violations, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise.

(Map provided by the City of Lubbock)

