Code enforcement investigates local apartment complex

LUBBOCK, Texas — Code enforcement at the City of Lubbock posted several notices at an apartment complex stating that they are “subject to hearing before the structural standards court.”

Twelve units at the apartments located at 2418 Colgate Street received notices posted on their window dated March 4.

Mary Guerra, a resident at the apartments, said she has lived there for the past five years when she was told that she would have to leave.

“They already come into the apartments, and they already foreclosed the apartments, and so everyone has to get out. We have 30 days to get out,” said Guerra. “It hurts me because I’ve been here [for] five years. This never happened to us–they just abandoned us.”

Guerra said she has had several problems with the complex, including being without water for at least a month. She also said the ceiling in her bathroom is caving in.

“All the main pipes are all busted. We have water leaks. The light comes and goes,” said Guerra.

Stuart Walker, Director of code enforcement at the City of Lubbock, said they had received several complaints about the complex.

“We’ve done some voluntary consent inspections on the interior of some of the apartments, the occupants have signed voluntary consents for us to be able to come in and look,” said Walker. “We found numerous violations with electrical plumbing, cleanliness things like that.”

Walker said residents are not in danger of being kicked out by the city because they do not have the authority.

“What we do by placing those stickers on if those occupants move out those apartments can not be reoccupied until the violations that we cited are corrected,” said Walker.

Colgate Property, LLC released an official statement and said they were aware of the notice and working to fix the issues.

“We are acknowledging the situation at the property. We are trying to remedy some of the outstanding maintenance issues, including the water outage. We’re also planning to do some cosmetic repairs for the property and help in general to improve the conditions,” the statement said.

UPDATE: Colgate Property, LLC said “Water service has been restored to 8 of the 12 units now. Plumber to come out and repair remaining four units first thing [Wednesday, March 16th].