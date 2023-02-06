LUBBOCK, Texas — The Code Administration Department of the City of Lubbock was set to hold a field exercise in the Guadalupe neighborhood on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m, according to a press release.

The Code Administration Department of the City of Lubbock will conduct a field exercise in the Guadalupe neighborhood on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. This exercise area will be bordered by Interstate 27, Marsha Sharp Freeway, Avenue Q and Erskine Avenue. Code Administration will have a field office set up in the parking lot at 211 Avenue P.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning. Code Inspectors will be talking to the public about city ordinances, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise. Solid Waste will provide a roll off dumpster at the field office for the citizens in the defined area to dispose of unwanted bulky items such as furniture, appliances, or tree branches.

