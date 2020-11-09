Codes field exercise in Buenas Casas neighborhood on Wednesday, Nov. 11

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The Code Enforcement Department will be conducting a field exercise in the neighborhoods surrounding the Buenas Casas neighborhood on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. This exercise area will be bordered by East 19th Street, Idalou Road and East Loop 289. Code Enforcement will have a field office set up in the parking lot of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, located at 1603 Cherry Avenue.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning. Code Inspectors will be talking to the public about city ordinances, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise. Solid Waste will provide a roll off dumpster at the field office for the citizens in the defined area to dispose of unwanted bulky items such as furniture, appliances, or tree branches.

(Map provided by the City of Lubbock)

(News release from the City of Lubbock)