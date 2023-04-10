LUBBOCK, Texas— The City of Lubbock Code Enforcement Department was set to conduct a field exercise in the neighborhoods surrounding the Buenas Casas neighborhood on Wednesday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

“The object of the exercise will be to identify violations related to junk vehicles, nuisance weeds and rubbish, substandard housing and zoning,” said a press release.

According to the press release, the area will be boarded by East 19th Street, Idalou Road, and East Loop 289.

There will be a field office set up in the parking lot of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church located at 1603 Cherry Avenue.

Solid Waste provided a dumpster at the field office for citizens to dispose of unwanted items such as furniture, appliances, or tree branches.