Codes field exercise in Clapp Park neighborhood on Wednesday, Dec. 9

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The Code Enforcement Department will be conducting a field exercise in the neighborhood surrounding Clapp Park on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. This exercise area will be bordered by 34th Street, Avenue Q, 50th Street, and University Avenue. Code Enforcement will have a meeting point set up in the parking lot of Clapp Park at 46th Street and Avenue U. In the interest of public health during COVID-19, all current health protection recommendations will be observed.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning. Code Enforcement Inspectors will be talking to the public about city ordinances, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise. Solid Waste will provide a roll off dumpster at 46th Street and Avenue U for the citizens in the defined area to dispose of unwanted bulky items such as furniture, appliances, or tree branches.

