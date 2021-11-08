Codes field exercise in Harwell neighborhood on Wednesday, Nov. 10

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock Code Administration Department will be conducting a field exercise in the Harwell neighborhood on Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The boundaries of this exercise will be Ave A, 50th St, Interstate 27, and 34th St. A field office will be set up at 108 40th Street to provide information regarding Code Administration activities and City of Lubbock services. A roll off container will also be available at this location for citizens of the deployment area to dispose of bulky items.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to junked vehicles, nuisance weeds and rubbish, substandard housing, and zoning. Code Administration Inspectors will be talking to the public to provide education regarding these types of violations, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise.

(Map provided by the City of Lubbock)

