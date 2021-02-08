Codes field exercise in Lyndale Acres neighborhood on Wednesday, Feb. 10

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The Code Administration Department will conduct a field exercise in the Lyndale Acres neighborhood on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Avenue Q, 50th Street, and Avenue A border the area inspectors will be working in.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning. Code Inspectors will be talking to the public about city ordinances, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise. A field office will be set up at 5401 Avenue J at the Dixie Little League parking lot. Solid Waste will provide a roll off dumpster at the field office for the citizens in the defined area to dispose of unwanted bulky items such as furniture, appliances, or tree branches.

