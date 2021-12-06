Codes Field Exercise in Maxey Park Neighborhood on Wednesday, Dec. 8

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock Code Administration Department will be conducting a field exercise in the Maxey Park neighborhood on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The boundaries of this exercise will be 19th Street, Indiana Avenue, 34th Street and Quaker Avenue. A field office will be set up in the parking lot of Maxey Community Center at 30th Street and Nashville.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to junked vehicles, nuisance weeds and rubbish, substandard housing, and zoning. Code Administration Inspectors will be talking to the public to provide education regarding these types of violations, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise.

(Map provided by the City of Lubbock)

