Codes field exercise in the Heart of Lubbock neighborhood on Wednesday, March 10

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The Code Administration Department will conduct a neighborhood deployment in the Heart of Lubbock neighborhood on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The deployment area is bordered by 19th Street, Avenue Q, 34th Street and University Avenue. Code Administration will have a field office set up in the parking lot of Redeemer Lutheran Church at 2221 Avenue W for citizens to ask questions or report violations.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning. Code Inspectors will be talking to the public about city ordinances, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise. Solid Waste will provide a roll off dumpster at the field office for the citizens in the defined area to dispose of unwanted bulky items such as furniture, appliances, or tree branches.

