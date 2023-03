LUBBOCK, Texas – City of Lubbock’s Code Administration was scheduled to conduct a field exercise in the Monterey Park area on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The city said that the area would be boarded by 82nd Street, Avenue P, 98th Street and University Avenue.

The purpose of the exercise is to identify violations such as junked vehicles, rubbish and nuisance weeds. Solid waste will provide a dumpster at the field office for citizens to dispose of bulky items.