Codes Neighborhood Deployment in Carlisle neighborhood on Wednesday, June 9

The City of Lubbock Code Administration Department will be conducting a Neighborhood Deployment in the Carlisle neighborhood on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, between 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. This exercise area will be bordered by 19th Street, Upland Avenue, 34th Street and Alcove Avenue. Code Administration will have a field office set up in the parking lot of St. Theresa’s at 2202 Upland Avenue.

The object of this deployment will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning. Code Inspectors will be talking to the public about city ordinances, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise. Solid Waste will provide a roll off dumpster at the field office for the citizens in the defined area to dispose of unwanted bulky items such as furniture, appliances, or tree branches.

