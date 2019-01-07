Codes Neighborhood Deployment in Carter Coffey Neighborhood on January 9

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Nexstar Media Group/Staff)

The Code Administration Department of the City of Lubbock will be conducting a Neighborhood Deployment in the Carter Coffey neighborhood on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The boundaries of this exercise will be East Ursuline St., North MLK Jr. Blvd., North Loop 289, and North Ash Ave.

A field office will be set up at the corner of East Queens and North Ash Ave. at the Emmanuel Baptist Church to provide information regarding Code Administration activities and City of Lubbock services. A roll-off container will also be available at this location for citizens of the deployment area to dispose of bulky items.



The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning. Code Administration Inspectors will be talking to the public to provide education regarding these types of violations, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise.



If you have any questions, please call Stuart Walker at 775-3195.

