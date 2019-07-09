Codes Neighborhood Deployment in Heart of Lubbock Neighborhood on Wednesday, July 10

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:



The Code Enforcement Department will conducting a neighborhood deployment in the Heart of Lubbock Neighborhood Wednesday, July 10, 2019, between 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. This deployment area will be bordered by 19th Street, Avenue Q, 34th Street and University Avenue. Code Enforcement will have a field office set up in the 2300 block of 23rd Street, on the south side of Stumpy Hamilton Park, for citizens to ask questions or report violations.

The object of this exercise is to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning. Code Inspectors will be talking to the public about city ordinances, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise.

NO ROLL OFF DUMPSTER WILL BE AVAILABLE AT THIS DEPLOYMENT.



