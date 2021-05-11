Codes Neighborhood Deployment in Maedgen neighborhood on Wednesday, May 12

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock Code Administration Department will be conducting a Neighborhood Deployment in the Maedgen neighborhood on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, between 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. This exercise area will be bordered by 34th Street, Indiana Avenue, 50th Street and Quaker Avenue. Code Administration will have a field office set up in the parking lot of St. Luke’s Methodist Church at 3708 45th Street.

The object of this deployment will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning. Code Inspectors will be talking to the public about city ordinances, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise.  Solid Waste will provide a roll off dumpster at the field office for the citizens in the defined area to dispose of unwanted bulky items such as furniture, appliances, or tree branches.

