LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The Code Administration Department will conduct a neighborhood deployment in the Slaton Bean neighborhood on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. This exercise will be bordered by 19th Street, Interstate 27, 34th Street and Avenue Q. Code Administration will have a field office set up at Mose Hood Park located at 27th Street and Avenue P.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning. Solid Waste will provide a roll off dumpster at 3017 39th at the The Door Church parking lot for the citizens in the defined area to dispose of unwanted bulky items such as furniture, mattresses, appliances, or tree branches.

