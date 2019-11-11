Codes Neighborhood Deployment in Stubbs/Stewart Neighborhood on Wednesday, Nov. 13

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Code Enforcement Department:

The City of Lubbock Code Enforcement Department will be conducting a Neighborhood Deployment in the Stubbs/Stewart Neighborhood on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Quaker Avenue, 34th Street, Slide Road and 50th Street border this area.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning. Code Enforcement Inspectors will be talking to the public to provide education regarding these types of violations, citing violations and possibly abating violations during this exercise.

A field office will be set up at 4808 Utica Ave in the Westmont Christian Church parking lot. Solid Waste will provide a roll off dumpster at the field office for the citizens in the defined area to dispose of unwanted bulky items such as furniture, appliances, or tree branches.

