Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Arnett Benson Neighborhood on March 18

The Code Administration Department of the City of Lubbock will be conducting a Neighborhood Deployment in the Arnett Benson Neighborhood on Wednesday March 18, 2020 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The boundaries of this exercise will be Clovis Highway, University Ave, 4th Street, and Indiana Ave. A field office will be set up at the corner of Amherst and Indiana in Rodgers Park to provide information regarding Code Administration activities and City of Lubbock services. A roll off container will also be available at this location for citizens of the deployment area to dispose of bulky items.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning. Code Administration Inspectors will be talking to the public to provide education regarding these types of violations, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise.

Arnett Benson Neighborhood

(Map provided by the City of Lubbock)

