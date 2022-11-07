(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will conduct its next Neighborhood Deployment in the Arnett Benson neighborhood on Wednesday, November 9.

According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the objective of the exercise is to identify violations related to junked vehicles, nuisance weeds, rubbish, substandard housing and zoning.

Code inspectors will also discuss city ordinances, citing violations and possibly abating violations during the exercise with the public.

The exercise area is bordered by the Clovis Highway, University Avenue, 4th Street and Indiana Avenue.

(Map provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock)

A field office will be set up in the set up at the corner of Amherst Street and Indiana Avenue in Rodgers Park.

A roll off dumpster will be provided at the field office for disposal of unwanted bulky items such as furniture, appliances or tree branches, the City of Lubbock said.