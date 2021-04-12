Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Bayless-Adkins neighborhood on Wednesday, April 14

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock Code Administration Department will conduct a Neighborhood Deployment in the Bayless-Adkins neighborhood on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. This exercise area will be bordered by 50th Street, Interstate 27, South Loop 289, and University Avenue. Code Administration will have a field office set up in the parking lot of the new YWCA at 6201 University Ave.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning. Code Inspectors will be talking to the public about city ordinances, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise. Solid Waste will provide a roll off dumpster at the field office for the citizens in the defined area to dispose of unwanted bulky items such as furniture, appliances, or tree branches.

(Provided by the City of Lubbcok)

(News release from the City of Lubbock)