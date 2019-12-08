Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Clapp Park Neighborhood on Dec. 11

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a new release from the City of Lubbock Code Enforcement Department:

The City of Lubbock Code Enforcement Department will be conducting a Neighborhood Deployment in the neighborhood surrounding Clapp Park on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. This exercise will be bordered by 34th Street, Avenue Q, 50th Street and University Avenue. A command post will be set up in the Clapp Park parking lot at 46th Street and Avenue U.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning. Code Enforcement Inspectors will be talking to the public to provide education regarding these types of violations, citing violations and possibly abating violations during this exercise. Solid Waste will provide a roll off dumpster at the command post for the citizens in the defined area to dispose of unwanted bulky items such as furniture, appliances or tree branches.

(Map provided by the City of Lubbock)

(News release from the City of Lubbock)